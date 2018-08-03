Bookkeeper: Paul Manafort kept close track of bills

202
By The Associated Press August 3, 2018
Paul Manafort's former bookkeeper Heather Washkuhn, left, walks to the Alexandria Federal Courthouse in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, to testify at President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Manafort's tax evasion and bank fraud trial. Washkuhn testified that Manafort kept her in the dark about the foreign bank accounts he was using to buy millions in luxury items and personal expenses. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Paul Manafort’s bookkeeper testifies that the former Trump campaign chairman approved “every penny” of the personal bills she paid for him.

But he kept her in the dark about the foreign bank accounts he was using to buy millions in luxury items and pay personal expenses.

The bookkeeper’s testimony Thursday appears to undercut an argument by Manafort’s defense attorneys that he can’t be responsible for financial fraud because he left the details of his spending to others.

Manafort faces charges of bank fraud and tax evasion that could put him in prison for the rest of his life. It’s the first courtroom test of Mueller’s team

