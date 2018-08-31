Billboard calling Trump ‘idiot’ removed from New Jersey town

202
By The Associated Press August 31, 2018 2:40 pm 08/31/2018 02:40pm
UNION TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A billboard referring to President Trump as “Our Leader The Idiot” has been removed after causing controversy in a New Jersey town.

A spokeswoman for Union Township, right outside New York City, said Friday the billboard has been removed by the company that owns the space.

A New York-based activist told news outlets he’d paid for the billboard to promote an upcoming documentary film.

OutFront Media, the company that owns the billboard, didn’t return a message seeking comment Friday.

Township spokeswoman Natalie Pineiro said this week that since the billboard is privately owned, the township had no role in the billboard’s removal.

Pineiro said dozens of voicemails and Facebook comments received by the town were overwhelmingly negative about the billboard.

