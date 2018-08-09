202
Home » National News » Bernie Sanders never held…

Bernie Sanders never held Vermont primary campaign kickoff

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 9:23 am 08/09/2018 09:23am
Share

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is poised to wrap up the Democratic primary in Vermont next week without officially holding a promised campaign kickoff rally.

The independent senator announced in May he would “formally kick off his campaign in June with a series of rallies around the state.” The Burlington Free Press reports that 11 weeks after that announcement and with the Vermont primary election looming on Aug. 14, Sanders never held the rallies.

Sanders’ campaign manager Shannon Jackson says the senator chose to attend “community events” in favor of holding rallies.

Sanders is running for the Democratic nomination, but says he will decline the nomination and run as an independent if he wins the primary election.

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500