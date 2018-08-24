202
Ballot petition nixed for ‘Law and Order’ actress Diane Neal

By The Associated Press August 24, 2018 8:24 pm 08/24/2018 08:24pm
FILE - In this May 2, 2018, file photo, Diane Neal poses at a diner during an interview in Kingston, N.Y., discussing her campaign for the 19th congressional district. It looks like curtains for "Law and Order" actress Neal in her bid for a new role as congresswoman from a sprawling upstate New York district. Neal tells the Times Herald-Record Friday, Aug. 24, she's confident she'll succeed in appealing the decision to the state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Mary Esch, File)

KINGSTON, N.Y. (AP) — It looks like curtains for “Law and Order” actress Diane Neal in her bid for a new role as congresswoman from a sprawling upstate New York district.

The state Board of Elections has invalidated Neal’s nominating petition to get on the November ballot as an independent candidate in the 19th Congressional District. The board rejected 1,852 of the 4,181 signatures on Neal’s petition, leaving her 1,171 short of the needed 3,500.

Neal said Friday that the board is doing the bidding of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She says she’s confident she’ll succeed in her appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Democrat Antonio Delgado is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. John Faso to represent the district north of the New York City metro area.

Neal, who portrayed Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak on “Law and Order: SVU,” hasn’t held political office.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

