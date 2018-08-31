202
Home » National News » Away, away: Alabama high…

Away, away: Alabama high school won’t play ‘Dixie’ any more

By The Associated Press August 31, 2018 9:31 am 08/31/2018 09:31am
Share
Opponents of a decision to quit playing "Dixie" as the high school fight song pray before a city school board meeting in Arab, Ala., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Critics of the decision, who also want to resume public prayers before high school football games, say the song is a small-town tradition and disagree with critics who depict "Dixie" as an anthem of slavery and racism. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

ARAB, Ala. (AP) — The fight over Confederate symbolism has landed in an Alabama town where education leaders have banned the high school marching band from playing “Dixie.”

Dozens of opponents of the decision packed a city school board meeting Thursday night in support of the song. They depict it as a town tradition rather than an ode to the days of slavery.

School board members didn’t budge, and opponents say they’ll go to the Arab (AY-rab) City Council. But it’s unclear what might happen next.

University and high school bands across the South played “Dixie” for generations, but the practice waned amid complaints about the song being a painful, racially insensitive reminder of racial oppression.

A high school in Virginia also quit playing “Dixie” this year, prompting complaints like those in Alabama.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News Other Sports News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500