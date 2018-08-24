202
Home » National News » Authorities: Model found dead…

Authorities: Model found dead on Philly Main Line strangled

By The Associated Press August 24, 2018 10:58 pm 08/24/2018 10:58pm
Share
This undated photo provided by the Kraft family shows Kelsey Kraft, left, and her sister Christina Carlin-Kraft. Authorities say Christina Carlin-Kraft, a model found dead Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in the bedroom of her apartment in Philadelphia's affluent Main Line suburb, was strangled. (Courtesy of the Kraft family via AP)

ARDMORE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a model found dead this week in the bedroom of her apartment in Philadelphia’s affluent Main Line suburb was strangled.

Lower Merion police say officers conducting a wellness check found 36-year-old Christina Carlin-Kraft around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday inside her first-floor unit at the Cambridge Square apartments in Ardmore. Her death has since been ruled a homicide.

A motive for the slaying remains under investigation. But the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office says there “doesn’t appear to be any current concern” for area residents.

Neighbors say Carlin-Kraft had just moved into her apartment last week. Her modeling profile lists her credits as photo shoots for Vanity Fair, Victoria’s Secret, Playboy and Maxim.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500