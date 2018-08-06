202
Home » National News » Atlanta police rescue trapped…

Atlanta police rescue trapped passenger from burning car

By The Associated Press August 6, 2018 4:30 pm 08/06/2018 04:30pm
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Body camera video shows police rescuing a trapped passenger from a fiery car crash in Atlanta.

News outlets report a car hit a metal utility pole early Sunday, and the engine compartment was in flames by the time police arrived. Bystanders helped get two passengers out of the burning car, but the front passenger couldn’t quickly escape.

So two police officers got to work. One used fire extinguishers to combat the fire, while the other worked to get the passenger out through the driver’s side window.

An officer’s pants caught fire, but he only suffered minor scrapes and bruises. The three passengers were hospitalized but their conditions weren’t known.

Atlanta police Sgt. John Chafee thanked the bystanders and commended the officers.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500