202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:11 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 19, 2018 12:00 am 08/19/2018 12:00am
Share

School year to begin at Texas school where gunman killed 10

Science Says: Hotter weather turbocharges US West wildfires

Report: MeToo activist Argento settled sex assault complaint

Drought takes toll on Missouri farmers’ crops, cattle

Bishop: Church today ‘not the church’ of grand jury report

Backstreet Boys fans treated for injuries after storm

Wildfire moves closer to Glacier National Park’s scenic road

Missouri school district embraces gender-neutral bathrooms

Doctor convicted of sexual assault of patient gets probation

Catholics consider withholding donations amid scandals

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500