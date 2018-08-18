AP Top U.S. News at 11:33 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press August 18, 2018 12:00 am 08/18/2018 12:00am
US school districts weigh duty to youth migrant shelters

When Ms. Franklin calls: Reporter reflects on Queen of Soul

Church group’s opposition stuns advocates of ‘tort reform’

Migrant spouse of pregnant woman detained on way to hospital

Sex scandals fester at unhealthy organizations, experts say

Right-wing, left-wing protesters face off in Seattle

2 shot during South Florida high school football game

California drops wildfire utility liability protection plan

Defense DNA request denied in deaths of Colorado mom, kids

Republican insurgent gives Wyoming Senate incumbent a fight

National News
