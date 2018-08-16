AP Top U.S. News at 10:44 p.m. EDT

Queen of Soul also leaves a powerful civil rights legacy Bishops request Vatican investigation as abuse crisis grows Washington cardinal entangled in two sex-abuse scandals US officials: Ex-IS fighter accepted in US as refugee Remains…
Queen of Soul also leaves a powerful civil rights legacy
Bishops request Vatican investigation as abuse crisis grows
Washington cardinal entangled in two sex-abuse scandals
US officials: Ex-IS fighter accepted in US as refugee
Remains found in New Mexico desert tunnel are missing boy
Pennsylvania bishops mostly silent on prosecutor’s challenge
Bodies of missing wife, daughters found in Colorado
Record-breaking fire tornado killed California firefighter
Vegas victims’ attorneys criticize MGM’s legal maneuver
California considers limiting broad ‘felony murder’ law
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.