AP Top U.S. News at 11:21 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 26, 2018 12:00 am 08/26/2018 12:00am
The Latest: FBI enters home of Baltimore man after shooting

Sheriff: Gunman kills 2, then himself at video game tourney

For McCain, a life of courage, politics came down to 1 vote

War hero and presidential candidate John McCain dies at 81

Neil Simon, Broadway’s master of comedy, dies at 91

States reconsider confidential deals in workplace harassment

8 people, 6 of them kids, killed in Chicago apartment fire

Half of states act as #MeToo sexual misconduct claims mount

Reaction to the death of Arizona Sen. John McCain

Replacing McCain in the Senate is political balancing act

