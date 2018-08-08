AP Top U.S. News at 11:19 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press August 8, 2018 12:00 am 08/08/2018 12:00am
Man at compound accused of training kids for school attacks

14,000 fight California fires, some from prisons or overseas

GOP congressman from New York charged with insider trading

Court upholds ex-Stanford swimmer’s sex assault conviction

Video shows massacre suspect slouched, punching self in face

Palestinian-American candidate is source of West Bank pride

Tesla CEO’s buyout bid raises eyebrows, legal concerns

Deputies: Arrest made in lemonade stand stickup

Alaska ranger recounts hanging from rope above crashed plane

Emergency declared ahead of Charlottesville anniversary

