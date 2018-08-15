202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:54 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 15, 2018 12:00 am 08/15/2018 12:00am
Share

Bishops accused of brushing off sexual abuse complaints

Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning

1st transgender candidate for governor focused on the issues

Conditions of release not yet met for compound suspects

Vital US reservoir OK for now, but shortages are looming

Parkland students start school year with tightened security

US officials: Iraqi refugee was part of terror group

Shipwreck from only WWII battle in America found off Alaska

Pot taxes pick up in California but still far off target

After firefighting rips up the land, crews move in to fix it

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500