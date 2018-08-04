202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:50 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 4, 2018 12:00 am 08/04/2018 12:00am
Share

Crackdown on ‘bots’ sweeps up people who tweet often

‘Hazardous’ smoky air shuts Yosemite in peak tourist season

Report: Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud

Brown asks Trump for wildfire aid as state battles 17 blazes

Fights break out between groups of demonstrators at rally

New Mexico sheriff: Compound searched, 11 kids removed

Judge says reuniting families is government’s sole burden

Influence of organized labor gets big test in Missouri vote

Police: Suspect in Bush’s doctor’s death killed himself

Las Vegas gunman became unstable but didn’t raise suspicions

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500