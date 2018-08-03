AP Top U.S. News at 10:43 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press August 3, 2018 12:00 am 08/03/2018 12:00am
Judge says reuniting families is government’s sole burden

Las Vegas gunman became unstable but didn’t raise suspicions

Deadly California blaze spawned destructive fire tornado

Police: Suspect in Bush’s doctor’s death killed himself

Parts of Virginia city evacuate over possible dam failure

Immigrant parents fight chaotic system for their children

Man who harassed Yellowstone bison arrested at Glacier park

Report: Trump commission did not find widespread voter fraud

Boys say they put black doll in noose at playground as prank

Facing deportation, US Marine’s wife leaves for Mexico

