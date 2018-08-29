202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 29, 2018 12:00 am 08/29/2018 12:00am
The Latest: More than 7,500 pay respects to Sen. John McCain

‘Real hero’: Crowds brave Arizona heat to honor John McCain

White ex-Texas cop gets 15 years in black teenager’s death

US soldier pleads guilty to trying to help Islamic State

Dad, partner plead not guilty in toddler’s compound death

The days the music died: A look at funerals of the greats

Boy swept in sewer sticks finger out of manhole and is saved

Report: Officers told ‘stay way out’ as Silent Sam toppled

Experts: Unusual factors in ex-Texas cop’s murder conviction

US leaker Chelsea Manning to be barred from Australia

