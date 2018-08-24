202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:50 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 24, 2018 12:00 am 08/24/2018 12:00am
Share

Powerful Hawaii hurricane downgraded to tropical storm

APNewsBreak: University accepted $458K from eugenics fund

Prosecutors grant immunity to longtime Trump finance chief

Iowa murder suspect lived on land owned by GOP fundraiser

Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

Houston marks Harvey anniversary with flood-control vote

Ex-CDC director Frieden accused of groping woman’s buttocks

Joe Arpaio’s long goodbye: Redemption or ‘kamikaze’ mission?

Iowa governor chokes up relaying call with Tibbetts’ mother

Prosecutors say boy denied medication at New Mexico compound

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500