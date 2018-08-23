AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 p.m. EDT

Hurricane Lane is weaker but still pummels Hawaii with rain Latest: Hawaii’s Big Island down to tropical storm warning Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach charged in Nassar case Autopsy finds Iowa student died from ‘sharp force…
Hurricane Lane is weaker but still pummels Hawaii with rain
Latest: Hawaii’s Big Island down to tropical storm warning
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach charged in Nassar case
Autopsy finds Iowa student died from ‘sharp force injuries’
Congressman, wife plead not guilty to illegal spending
Latino Arab-American hopes to unseat indicted Republican
Dead great white shark found on Cape Cod beach
Pawn to pauper: Broke Trump foe Cohen crowdfunds legal bills
AP: National Enquirer hid damaging Trump stories in a safe
Report: Personnel issues at migrant child housing facilities
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.