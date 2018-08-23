202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 23, 2018 12:00 am 08/23/2018 12:00am
Hurricane Lane is weaker but still pummels Hawaii with rain

Latest: Hawaii’s Big Island down to tropical storm warning

Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach charged in Nassar case

Autopsy finds Iowa student died from ‘sharp force injuries’

Congressman, wife plead not guilty to illegal spending

Latino Arab-American hopes to unseat indicted Republican

Dead great white shark found on Cape Cod beach

Pawn to pauper: Broke Trump foe Cohen crowdfunds legal bills

AP: National Enquirer hid damaging Trump stories in a safe

Report: Personnel issues at migrant child housing facilities

