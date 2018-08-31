202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:08 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 31, 2018 12:00 am 08/31/2018 12:00am
President and stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul

FBI arrests 5 from New Mexico compound on firearms charges

Deadly New Mexico bus crash prompts negligence claims

McCain, Franklin tributes show 2 Americas and cultures

Federal judge denies states’ request to end DACA

15 aboard Hawaii flight treated after pepper spray goes off

DeVos says she won’t take action on funding to arm teachers

Groundbreaking alternative paper Village Voice shuts down

Sex abuse claims raise pressure to reunite migrant families

Tariffs stirring fear at many US points of entry for imports

