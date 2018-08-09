AP Top U.S. News at 11:56 p.m. EDT

Muslim cleric: Grandson found buried at New Mexico compound Some of ex-Pennsylvania congressman’s convictions tossed Tennessee carries out its 1st execution in nearly a decade Anger, tears as families speak at warehouse fire sentencing Flames…
Muslim cleric: Grandson found buried at New Mexico compound
Some of ex-Pennsylvania congressman’s convictions tossed
Tennessee carries out its 1st execution in nearly a decade
Anger, tears as families speak at warehouse fire sentencing
Flames inch close to California homes as thousands evacuate
Court orders ban on harmful pesticide, says EPA violated law
Rescue team rushes to help ailing orca spotted off Canada
Hoops coach pleads not guilty for punch that killed tourist
Billionaire drops quest to split California into 3 parts
US wildlife boss departs after stirring fears on species law
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.