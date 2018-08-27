202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:43 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 27, 2018 12:00 am 08/27/2018 12:00am
Share

Tibbetts’ father: Hispanic locals ‘Iowans with better food’

The Latest: EA CEO to cancel remaining qualifier tournaments

Law firm criticizes ICE for toddler’s death after release

APNewsBreak: Shooting suspect had history of mental illness

Shooting killed gamers seeking money for college, family

McCain’s final statement: Americans have ‘more in common’

Plans on making untraceable 3D guns can’t be posted online

Vegas shooting report: Radios, responders were overwhelmed

Hotel security in Vegas, elsewhere hasn’t earned US backing

On second thought: Trump, Cohen lawyers stumble on facts

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500