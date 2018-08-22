AP Top U.S. News at 11:54 p.m. EDT

More dirt on President Trump? Cohen’s lawyer suggests so North Carolina will keep 3 Confederate monuments at Capitol The Latest: Hawaiian island of Oahu under hurricane warning Republicans _ and some Democrats _ reject impeachment…
More dirt on President Trump? Cohen’s lawyer suggests so
North Carolina will keep 3 Confederate monuments at Capitol
The Latest: Hawaiian island of Oahu under hurricane warning
Republicans _ and some Democrats _ reject impeachment talk
Even under indictment, California congressman is favorite
With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane
Mexican man charged in Iowa slaying worked under fake name
San Francisco’s $2.2 billion ‘Grand Central’ terminal open
Big oil asks government to protect it from climate change
Cohen’s plea done, where will federal prosecutors turn next?
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.