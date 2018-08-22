202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:54 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 22, 2018 12:00 am 08/22/2018 12:00am
More dirt on President Trump? Cohen’s lawyer suggests so

North Carolina will keep 3 Confederate monuments at Capitol

The Latest: Hawaiian island of Oahu under hurricane warning

Republicans _ and some Democrats _ reject impeachment talk

Even under indictment, California congressman is favorite

With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane

Mexican man charged in Iowa slaying worked under fake name

San Francisco’s $2.2 billion ‘Grand Central’ terminal open

Big oil asks government to protect it from climate change

Cohen’s plea done, where will federal prosecutors turn next?

