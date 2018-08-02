AP Top U.S. News at 11:32 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press August 2, 2018 12:00 am 08/02/2018 12:00am
911 call amid training at base sets off active shooter fears

US wants ACLU to take lead on reuniting separated families

Police chief: Officers warned Colorado homeowner to drop gun

Reports: Oregon has pot oversupply, Colorado hits the mark

Back to rubble, some ‘lost everything’ in California fire

States vow to press fight against Trump’s car fuel rules

Wisconsin man contracts rare blood infection from dog

Chicago highway closure latest US protest targeting affluent

Man accused of threats to Congress, including GOP’s Scalise

Bredesen, Blackburn win primaries in race for US Senate

National News
