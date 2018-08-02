AP Top U.S. News at 11:32 p.m. EDT

911 call amid training at base sets off active shooter fears US wants ACLU to take lead on reuniting separated families Police chief: Officers warned Colorado homeowner to drop gun Reports: Oregon has pot oversupply,…
911 call amid training at base sets off active shooter fears
US wants ACLU to take lead on reuniting separated families
Police chief: Officers warned Colorado homeowner to drop gun
Reports: Oregon has pot oversupply, Colorado hits the mark
Back to rubble, some ‘lost everything’ in California fire
States vow to press fight against Trump’s car fuel rules
Wisconsin man contracts rare blood infection from dog
Chicago highway closure latest US protest targeting affluent
Man accused of threats to Congress, including GOP’s Scalise
Bredesen, Blackburn win primaries in race for US Senate
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.