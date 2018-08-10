AP Top U.S. News at 11:35 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press August 10, 2018 12:00 am 08/10/2018 12:00am
New Mexico compound littered with ammunition, dirty diapers

Jury backs man who claims Roundup weed killer caused cancer

Judge rejects plea deals in deadly Oakland warehouse fire

Crews battle growing wildfire near homes in California

Teams trying to save ailing orca practice feeding live fish

Kobach steps away from duties in contested Kansas vote count

Kobach’s take-no-prisoners style at forefront in Kansas race

Judge refuses to halt Nebraska’s 1st execution since 1997

Former All-Star pitcher Loaiza pleads guilty to drug charges

Some of ex-Pennsylvania congressman’s convictions tossed

