AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 12:00 am 08/21/2018 12:00am
West Virginia House speaker resigns to run for Supreme Court

Sen. John Barrasso wins GOP Senate contest in Wyoming

Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme

Father of slain Colorado woman sobs, seethes in courtroom

People stock up on water, ramen as hurricane menaces Hawaii

APNewsBreak: Soldier to plead guilty in terrorism help case

Authorities: Iowa student killed by Mexican in US illegally

Rapper Post Malone’s jet blows 2 tires but then lands safely

Crews recover body of man swept away in Wisconsin flooding

Microsoft’s anti-hacking efforts make it an internet cop

