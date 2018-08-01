202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:04 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 12:00 am 08/01/2018 12:00am
‘Our boys are coming home;’ Pence welcomes Korean War dead

Dispute over 3D-printed guns raises many legal issues

Police: Bush’s doctor’s killing may have been act of revenge

Bulldozer drivers fighting fires get ‘a rush’ but also risk

Trump resurrects mobster Capone in tweet on aide’s treatment

Court strikes down Trump push to cut ‘sanctuary city’ funds

US bishops: Sex claims show US cardinal’s ‘moral failure’

Advocates say immigrant child died after leaving ICE custody

Family of hostage killed by Los Angeles police files claim

More than 1,000 homes torched in California wildfires

