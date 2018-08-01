AP Top U.S. News at 11:04 p.m. EDT

‘Our boys are coming home;’ Pence welcomes Korean War dead Dispute over 3D-printed guns raises many legal issues Police: Bush’s doctor’s killing may have been act of revenge Bulldozer drivers fighting fires get ‘a rush’…
‘Our boys are coming home;’ Pence welcomes Korean War dead
Dispute over 3D-printed guns raises many legal issues
Police: Bush’s doctor’s killing may have been act of revenge
Bulldozer drivers fighting fires get ‘a rush’ but also risk
Trump resurrects mobster Capone in tweet on aide’s treatment
Court strikes down Trump push to cut ‘sanctuary city’ funds
US bishops: Sex claims show US cardinal’s ‘moral failure’
Advocates say immigrant child died after leaving ICE custody
Family of hostage killed by Los Angeles police files claim
More than 1,000 homes torched in California wildfires
