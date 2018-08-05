AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press August 5, 2018 12:00 am 08/05/2018 12:00am
Psychiatrist: Much is still hidden in theater shooter’s mind

Message led to discovery of 11 kids in New Mexico compound

Oregon police chief orders review of use of force at protest

5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot

Police: Baby’s body pulled from water near Brooklyn Bridge

Utility worker killed near Northern California wildfire

‘Facts of Life’ star Charlotte Rae dies at 92

Texas Republicans squelch ‘red flag’ gun law prospects

Rescuers search for crashed plane in Alaska national park

Amazon removes Nazi-themed items after complaints

