AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 28, 2018 12:00 am 08/28/2018 12:00am
Catholic board seeks parishioner-led abuse investigation

The Latest: White House responds to higher PR hurricane toll

Shooting suspect was able to buy guns despite mental illness

Ex-Texas cop guilty of murder for killing unarmed black teen

Hurricane’s death toll in Puerto Rico put at nearly 3,000

McSally, Sinema to face for Arizona Senate seat

Rebuilding is a struggle after California wine country fires

Delays in opening polling locations disrupts Arizona primary

Texan says he’s selling 3D-printed gun plans after ruling

California bishop says he won’t retire in $2.3M home

National News
