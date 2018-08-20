AP Top U.S. News at 11:59 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press August 20, 2018 12:00 am 08/20/2018 12:00am
Colorado man charged with murder says wife killed daughters

Army reinstates at least 36 discharged immigrants

AP sources: Prosecutors preparing charges against Cohen

Confederate statue on UNC campus toppled by protesters

Los Angeles authorities looking into Asia Argento allegation

Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk

Hard to see, hard to breathe: US West struggles with smoke

APNewsBreak: Utah firefighter died after plane made drop

Alligator kills woman trying to protect her dog at resort

Michigan official faces manslaughter trial over Flint deaths

