202
Home » National News » AP PHOTOS: Fires explode…

AP PHOTOS: Fires explode in Northern California

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 4:55 pm 08/01/2018 04:55pm
Share
A firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

UPPER LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in Northern California that has torched more than 1,000 homes in and around the city of Redding.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says that hundreds of barns, warehouses and other buildings have also been destroyed by the fire.

The huge Redding-area blaze displaced 38,000 from their homes and killed six people, and police say two people are missing. It’s already the sixth most destructive wildfire in California history and is only 34 percent contained.

New fires continue to erupt in Northern California.

___

Follow AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers .

Follow AP’s complete wildfire coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Wildfires

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500