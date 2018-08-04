AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.…

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes a girl surfacing from a wall of bubbles in a swimming hole in Maine; people mourning an 11-year-old boy killed at the Gaza Strip border with Israel; and a migrant reaching for a raft in the waters off the coast of Libya.

This gallery contains photos from the week of July 28-Aug. 3, 2018.

