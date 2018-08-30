202
Home » National News » Alec Baldwin to speak…

Alec Baldwin to speak at New Hampshire Democrats’ dinner

By The Associated Press August 30, 2018 2:39 pm 08/30/2018 02:39pm
Share
FILE - In this April 16, 2018 file photo, Alec Baldwin attends the NYU Tisch School of the Arts gala in New York. Baldwin will be the keynote speaker at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s annual Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner in Manchester on Oct. 14. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Alec Baldwin will be the keynote speaker at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s annual fall fundraising dinner.

The actor, who won an Emmy last year for his portrayal of President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” will speak at the Oct. 14 Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner in Manchester.

Baldwin says he is working to help Democrats win elections across the country. He recently appeared in a video calling for citizens to support and for Congress to protect special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the 2016 election.

The New Hampshire dinner is an annual event with a new name. In 2016, the party switched the name from the Jefferson-Jackson dinner to the Kennedy-Clinton dinner.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500