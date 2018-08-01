202
Home » National News » Alabama chase ends with…

Alabama chase ends with suspect jumping off bridge

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 11:29 am 08/01/2018 11:29am
Share

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a high-speed chase through several south Alabama counties ended with a suspect dead after he jumped off a bridge over a river delta.

News outlets report the incident began Tuesday night with reports of a car being stolen and gunshots fired in Monroe County, which is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Mobile.

The chase went down Interstate 65 to the Gen. W.K. Wilson Jr. Bridge over the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta. Police say the suspect fired shots at pursuing officers as he drove.

Officials say a man finally got out of a vehicle while it was moving and jumped from the bridge, which is about 125 feet (38 meters) tall at its highest point.

Authorities say the man hit the ground and died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500