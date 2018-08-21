202
Agents with expired vests vented, prepared for ‘misfortune’

By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 12:08 am 08/21/2018 12:08am
FILE – In this Aug. 2, 2017, file photo, Ohio Attorney General and former U.S. Sen. Mike DeWine discusses the opioid epidemic while speaking at the Columbus Police Academy in Columbus, Ohio. Emails released by DeWine's office show Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents and supervisors raised concerns about expired body armor for more than a year before a union grievance was filed May 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Records show Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents and supervisors raised concerns about expired body armor for more than a year before a union grievance was filed this May.

Emails released by Republican Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine’s office show behind-the-scenes anxiety surrounding more than 50 bulletproof vests that had passed their five-year expiration dates.

All vests are now on order.

One employee said he was “afraid to ask” how old one officer’s vest was. A supervisor said he wouldn’t allow agents to go through “a single door” until their vests were replaced. An agent started submitting monthly photos of his vest “in case of any misfortune!”

Meanwhile, DeWine was scheduled to receive a personal vest. His spokesman says DeWine didn’t ask for or receive the body armor.

