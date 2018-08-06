ACLU seeks details on officer-involved shooting in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union urged authorities Monday to speed up the release of information in a fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Paul. Police said two…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union urged authorities Monday to speed up the release of information in a fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Paul.

Police said two officers opened fire and killed a man who was armed with a handgun while they were responding to a 911 caller’s report early Sunday that multiple shots had been fired inside a residence. The names of and other details about the man and the officers were still being withheld Monday.

In a statement Monday, the chapter’s legal director, Teresa Nelson, said the public deserves to know more than the few details investigators had released so far. She called for names and a timeline for the release of the body camera footage along with other details.

“Whenever police kill someone, it is a tragedy,” Nelson said. “A police shooting can affect the whole community. The residents of St. Paul along with the family of the unnamed individual deserve to know what happened in this tragic incident. The investigation should be transparent and done in a timely manner.”

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is leading the investigation, provided no fresh details Monday. Spokeswoman Jill Oliveira said the agency would release additional details, including the officers’ names, once the initial round of interviews was completed.

She added that the name of the man who died would be released by the Ramsey County medical examiner once the preliminary autopsy and family notifications were complete.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said Sunday that he would work with investigators to release the body camera video “as soon as possible.” His spokeswoman, Liz Xiong, said Monday they still didn’t known when that might be.

