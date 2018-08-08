202
Home » National News » 8 people killed in…

8 people killed in eastern Oregon vehicle crash

By The Associated Press August 14, 2018 12:22 am 08/14/2018 12:22am
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say eight people were killed in a crash involving two vehicles in the high desert of eastern Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the head-on collision happened after 10 a.m. Monday on Oregon Route 78 southeast of the small town of Burns.

Oregon State Police Capt. Timothy Fox told the newspaper he didn’t immediately have any more information including the identities of the people involved or the circumstances leading to the crash.

Fox says he didn’t believe he would have more information until Tuesday.

Burns is about 280 miles (450 kilometers) southeast of Portland.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500