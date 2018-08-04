202
Home » National News » 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts…

4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Southern California

By The Associated Press August 14, 2018 10:21 pm 08/14/2018 10:21pm
Share

AGUANGA, Calif. (AP) — A small earthquake has jolted an area southeast of Los Angeles but no damage or injuries are reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.4 temblor was reported at about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday. It was centered 4.3 miles (7 kilometers) from Aguanga in Riverside County and about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Temecula.

It was weakly felt as much as 50 miles (81 kilometers) away in Los Angeles. Many people took to Twitter to share their experiences.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News Science News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500