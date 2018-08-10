10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. WHERE TRUMP’S SECRETS WERE STORED The National Enquirer kept a safe containing documents on hush-money payments and…

1. WHERE TRUMP’S SECRETS WERE STORED

The National Enquirer kept a safe containing documents on hush-money payments and other damaging stories it killed as part of its cozy relationship with Donald Trump, The AP has learned.

2. THE PRESIDENT’S INSISTENCE ON FEALTY

Loyalty has long been a core value for President Donald Trump, but through Michael Cohen, David Pecker and Omarosa Manigault Newman, he’s learning the hard way that in politics, it doesn’t always last.

3. WHO’S THE NEW LEADER DOWN UNDER

Treasurer Scott Morrison has been elected by Australia government lawmakers as the next prime minister in a ballot that continues an era of extraordinary political instability.

4. VISITORS RESCUED AS STORM REACHES ISLAND STATE

People were warned to leave world-famous Waikiki Beach and five tourists were evacuated from a home as Hurricane Lane barreled closer to Hawaii’s main islands.

5. LOOSER RULES FOR SCHOOLS MAY NOT BE GOOD FOR PUPILS

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is engineering a seismic regulatory shift that stands to benefit the multibillion-dollar for-profit college industry but could weaken protections for students who claimed they were defrauded by their schools, The AP finds.

6. NO FORESEEABLE END TO ROHINGYA SUFFERING

A year after fleeing Myanmar for Bangladesh and despite months of discussions about their fate, there are few signs that hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims can go home anytime soon.

7. “ONE SIMPLY CANNOT WISH 5 MILLION PEOPLE AWAY”

The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees suggests that the U.S. slashed his budget to punish the Palestinians but warns that the Palestinian refugee issue will not go away.

8. LEFT-BEHIND ORDNANCE HAMPERS FIRE-FIGHTING IN GERMANY

Plans to extinguish wildfires in villages near Berlin have been complicated by old ammunition from World War II still buried in the forests and which could explode due to the fires.

9. MAN WHO SHOT JOHN LENNON TO STAY IN PRISON

Mark David Chapman has been denied parole for a 10th time and will remain behind bars for at least two more years.

10. COACH’S REPUTATION TARNISHED

Urban Meyer may have weathered scandal at Ohio State, but not without a lasting stain as an exhaustive report detailed behavior that could easily have taken down a coach of lesser stature.

