Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

MEXICO-AIRLINER ACCIDENT-THE LATEST The Latest: Aeromexico says crashed plane well-maintained MEXICO CITY (AP) — Aeromexico airline’s chief executive officer says the jetliner that crashed in northern Mexico shortly after takeoff was “perfectly maintained” and the…

MEXICO-AIRLINER ACCIDENT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Aeromexico says crashed plane well-maintained

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Aeromexico airline’s chief executive officer says the jetliner that crashed in northern Mexico shortly after takeoff was “perfectly maintained” and the aircraft had been serviced in February.

Andres Conesa said at a news conference Tuesday night that the crew was well-rested, having started their day in the Durango state capital, where the Aeromexico jetliner went down earlier in the day.

All 103 people on board escaped alive before the Embraer 190 caught fire after skidding virtually intact in a field near the airport.

TRUMP-3D GUNS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Judge blocks release of 3D-printed gun plans

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle has issued a temporary restraining order to stop the release of blueprints to make untraceable and undetectable 3D-printed plastic guns.

Eight Democratic attorneys general filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to block the federal government’s settlement with the company that makes the plans available online. They also sought a restraining order, arguing the 3D guns would be a safety risk.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik issued the order Tuesday afternoon.

The company behind the plans, Austin, Texas-based Defense Distributed, had reached a settlement with the federal government in June that allows it to make the plans for the guns available for download on Wednesday.

The restraining order puts that plan on hold for now.

In the meantime, Congressional Democrats have urged President Trump to reverse the decision to let Defense Distributed publish the plans. Trump said Tuesday that he’s “looking into” the idea, saying making 3D plastic guns available to the public “doesn’t seem to make much sense!”

FACEBOOK-ELECTIONS DISRUPTION

Facebook finds ‘sophisticated’ efforts to disrupt elections

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook says it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platforms.

The company says it removed 32 accounts from Facebook and Instagram because they were involved in “coordinated” behavior and appeared to be fake.

The company says it doesn’t know who is behind the efforts, but said there are may be connections to Russia. Facebook says it has found some connections between the accounts it removed and the accounts connected to Russia’s Internet Research Agency that it removed before and after the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

The earliest page was created in March 2017. Facebook says more than 290,000 accounts followed at least one of the fake pages. The most followed Facebook Pages were “Aztlan Warriors,” ”Black Elevation,” ”Mindful Being,” and “Resisters.”

UNITED STATES-KOREAN WAR REMAINS

NKorea provided just 1 dog tag with 55 sets of war remains

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. defense official says that when North Korea handed over 55 boxes of bones that it said are remains of American war dead, it provided only a single military dog tag — but no other information that could help U.S. forensics experts determine their individual identities.

The official, who discussed previously undisclosed aspects of the remains issue on condition of anonymity, says it probably will take months, if not years, to fully determine individual identities from the remains. The remains have not yet been confirmed by U.S. specialists to be those of American servicemen.

The official did not know details about the single dog tag, including the name on it, or whether it was even that of an American military member.

TRUMP

Trump rallying support for Florida GOP congressman

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is wading into Florida’s internal Republican politics, joining his endorsed candidate for governor in a competitive primary.

Trump is holding a rally in Tampa on Tuesday night in a show of force for congressman Ron DeSantis, who faces off against state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the state’s Aug. 28 GOP primary.

Another Trump ally, Gov. Rick Scott, is joining the president at a round-table event earlier in the day but steering clear of the Tampa rally as he prepares for the Senate primary. Scott is seeking to defeat Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in a high-profile Senate race.

Trump has injected himself in several Republican primaries, helping candidates in Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina in recent weeks with endorsements that underscore his influence within the GOP.

TV-PAUL RYAN

House Speaker Paul Ryan uncovers Jewish roots on PBS show

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan was surprised and proud to find out he has Jewish roots.

The Wisconsin Republican discovered his family history while filming a segment for the upcoming season of the PBS series “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.”

Gates says he traced Ryan’s heritage back to his 10th great-grandfather born in 1531 in Germany. The research showed Ryan is 3 percent Ashkenazi Jewish, and Gates says the news “about knocked his head off.”

Also featured on the show’s fifth season debuting in January is Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii.

Gates says he chose Ryan because he was fascinated by him and not his politics. He picked Rubio because he wanted to include a Cuban and Gabbard because of her Pacific ancestry.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MANAFORT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Defense: Manafort trusted others to handle money

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A lawyer for Paul Manafort says the former Trump campaign chairman never intended to deceive U.S. authorities about his income or his foreign bank accounts.

Attorney Thomas Zehnle said in his opening statement Tuesday that Manafort trusted others to keep track of the millions of dollars he was earning from his Ukrainian political work.

He said Manafort had especially relied on Rick Gates, his business associate and now the prosecution’s star witness, but that trust was misplaced.

He warned jurors not to believe Gates when he testifies against Manafort. Gates pleaded guilty earlier this year and agreed to cooperate with investigators.

Testimony in the trial is expected to start Tuesday afternoon.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST

The Latest: New wildfire burning in Northern California

LAKEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A third wildfire has erupted in Northern California and prompted evacuations even as hard-pressed firefighters struggle to contain blazes that have burned nearly a dozen homes.

Fire and sheriff’s officials say a blaze dubbed the Eel Fire erupted Tuesday afternoon near the rural community of Covelo in Mendocino County and quickly grew to 1 square mile.

There aren’t any immediate reports of houses burned but official have ordered evacuations for about 60 homes in the area, an old ranching and farming area on the edge of a national forest.

The fire is about 40 miles north of where twin wildfires have burned seven homes since last Sunday and threaten some 12,000 residences.

PEOPLE-ANDY SPADE

Kate Spade’s husband posts heartfelt image on Instagram

NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Spade, the widower of Kate Spade, has returned to Instagram with a heartfelt dedication to the late fashion designer nearly two months after her death.

He posted a photo late Monday of a desert tree he and their 13-year-old daughter Bea decorated with Christmas lights and a tin foil star made out of cardboard, writing it was “like we do every Christmas.”

Spade’s post noted his wife was born on Christmas Eve in 1962. He said he found the tree alongside the home of friends where they were staying “through a difficult time,” rigging it up with the multicolored lights and a long extension cord.

The 55-year-old Kate Spade killed herself in New York on June 5. Andy Spade issued a statement soon after saying she had suffered from depression and anxiety for years.

METS-NATIONALS

Nationals set team scoring record, rout Reyes, Mets 25-4

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the highest-scoring game in franchise history, Daniel Murphy hit two early home runs and the Washington Nationals kept pouring it on against emergency reliever Jose Reyes and the New York Mets in a 25-4 rout Tuesday night.

Pitcher Tanner Roark hit a three-run double during a seven-run first inning and Trea Turner had four of Washington’s 26 hits. The Nationals set the team scoring mark dating to their days as the Montreal Expos in 1969.

It was the Mets’ most-lopsided loss in their 57-season history, worse than a 26-7 pounding by Philadelphia in 1985.

Reyes made the first pitching appearance of his career, and the 35-year-old infielder got tagged for home runs to Matt Adams and Mark Reynolds in a six-run eighth. Throwing a fastball in the mid-80s mph and a curve in the upper 40s, Reyes gave up five hits and walked two.

Reyes also plunked Ryan Zimmerman with a soft toss. After getting hit in the leg, Zimmerman playfully faked a charge toward the mound, drawing a laugh from Reyes.

The game got so out of hand, Mets television announcers Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling and Gary Cohen took turns reading verbatim from the team’s media guide in the late innings — the SNY network played the theme from “Masterpiece Theatre” in the background.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.