Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Northern California fire destroys 800-plus homes

LAKEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A fire official says a Northern California wildfire is now the ninth most destructive in the state’s history.

State fire spokesman Scott McLean says the blaze rampaging in the area of Redding has destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings. Another 165 homes have been damaged by the fire, which also killed two firefighters and four civilians.

More than 27,000 people remain evacuated because of the blaze, which has burned for more than a week. However, another 10,000 were allowed to return home today as fire crews managed to reinforce some containment lines.

The huge blaze is now 23 percent surrounded.

It’s one of three that have burned homes in the north. Seven homes have been torched and more than 10,000 are threatened by a pair of fires in Mendocino and Lake counties.

TRUMP-IRAN

Trump says he would ‘certainly meet’ with Iran’s Rouhani

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he would “certainly meet” with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (hah-SAHN’ roh-HAH’-nee) if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with “no preconditions.”

Trump says during a joint news conference with Italy’s leader that he believes in meetings and is pointing to the benefits of recent meetings with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The Trump administration withdrew from the landmark nuclear accord with Iran in May, saying it was too generous to Iran. The United States has vowed to boost sanctions until Iran changes its regional policies, including its support for regional militant groups.

KOREAS-TENSIONS

Generals from Koreas discuss easing military confrontation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Generals from the rival Koreas are meeting at their tense border for talks on how to ease military confrontation.

Seoul’s Defense Ministry says Tuesday’s general-level talks at the border village of Panmunjom are part of efforts to implement April’s inter-Korean summit military agreements.

During the summit, the rival Korean leaders agreed to work to pull back from the danger of another war on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korean media report the talks may focus on dropping the number of military guards at a jointly controlled area at Panmunjom and withdrawing heavy weapons from the site.

The meeting comes four days after North Korea returned the reported remains of U.S. soldiers missing from the 1950-53 Korean War.

TRUMP

Trump threatens border security shutdown, GOP cool to idea

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans anxious about keeping control of Congress think it’s a bad idea, but President Donald Trump says he’s still willing to close the government over border security issues, including money to build a promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump tweeted Sunday: “I would be willing to ‘shut down’ government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT!”

Trump met at the White House last week with House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell later told a radio interviewer that a shutdown so close to the Nov. 6 midterm elections won’t happen.

Government funding expires midnight Sept. 30.

POLICE SHOOTING-MINNEAPOLIS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Minneapolis cops: Feared for lives in shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two Minneapolis police officers who fatally shot an armed black man last month said they feared for their lives during a foot chase.

Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly told state investigators they shot 31-year-old Thurman Blevins after seeing a gun clear his pocket, according to interview transcripts released Monday.

Kelly told investigators that he saw Blevins point the gun at him moments before he and Schmidt fired.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension recovered a shell casing from Blevins’ gun near his body.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Monday the officers wouldn’t be charged. He said Blevins’ disregard for police instructions, fleeing and pointing a gun at officers justified their actions.

CBS-FUTURE IN LIMBO-THE LATEST

The Latest: CBS keeps CEO in place during misconduct probe

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS says it will keep CEO Les Moonves in place while an outside counsel investigates sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The company also says it will postpone its annual shareholders meeting, scheduled to take place Aug. 10, to a later date.

On Friday, a New Yorker article quoted six women spanning three decades accusing Moonves of sexual harassing them. The CBS chief has been a prominent figure in television for decades, credited with turning around a network that had been mired for years at the ratings bottom.

Among other things, Moonves has had a knack for picking hit shows like “Survivor” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

ZIMBABWE-ELECTIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Counting underway in Zimbabwe’s historic vote

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The last of Zimbabwe’s voters have cast their ballots by the light of lanterns, candles and mobile phones as counting is underway in a historic election.

The final results are expected within five days in the first election since the departure of former leader Robert Mugabe, who led for 37 years but resigned in November under military pressure.

Voting was peaceful in a break from the violence in past elections. The electoral commission says the average turnout was above 70 percent.

Zimbabweans hope a credible vote will bring the lifting of international sanctions and the revival of a shattered economy.

FEMA-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

FEMA head of personnel resigns amid sexual misconduct claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — The recently resigned head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s personnel office has been accused of improper sexual relationships and creating a “toxic” environment.

That’s according to a summary of an internal investigation by the agency. Preliminary results were completed Friday.

FEMA officials say Corey Coleman resigned June 18 amid the probe. Coleman is not named in the summary but officials at the agency confirmed the report refers to him.

FEMA’s administrator Brock Long is referring the investigation to the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog. He says such behavior is not tolerated. A call to Coleman’s home was not returned.

The summary provided to The Associated Press also says he showed preferential treatment to fraternity brothers when hiring. It was first reported by the Washington Post.

3D GUNS

States suing Trump administration, company over 3D guns

Eight states are filing suit against the Trump administration over its decision to allow a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3D-printed gun.

People can use the plans to manufacture a hard-to-trace plastic gun using a 3D printer.

The suit, to be filed Monday in Seattle, asks for an order to block the federal government from lifting its ban on the gun plans and to prevent the company, Defense Distributed, from continuing to make the blueprints available on the Internet.

Democratic officials in Washington, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Maryland, New York and the District of Columbia are behind the suit.

Defense Distributed filed its own suit in Texas on Sunday, asserting that it’s the victim of an “ideologically-fueled program of intimidation and harassment” that violates its First Amendment rights.

BRAVES-NEWCOMB-REACTION

Braves’ Newcomb apologizes to team for inflammatory tweets

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves left-hander Sean Newcomb has apologized to his teammates for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager.

Newcomb spoke Monday in a meeting attended by players, coaches, manager Brian Snitker and Atlanta staff. Ender Inciarte and Dansby Swanson said players accepted the apology. Each said tweets made public on Sunday did not represent Newcomb’s actions on the team.

Inciarte says Newcomb is “one of the best teammates I’ve ever had.” Swanson says “we’ve got nothing but love for him.”

Newcomb said he spoke Monday with Billy Bean, MLB’s vice president for social responsibility and inclusion, and intends to meet with Bean when the Braves are in New York this week.

Newcomb’s inflammatory tweets emerged after he came within one out of a no-hitter in Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

