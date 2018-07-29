Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST The Latest: Firefighter near Yosemite struck by tree, dies REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a firefighter battling a massive blaze near California’s Yosemite National Park died after he was struck by…

The Latest: Firefighter near Yosemite struck by tree, dies

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a firefighter battling a massive blaze near California’s Yosemite National Park died after he was struck by a falling tree.

National parks officials say 33-year-old Brian Hughes died Sunday near the fire line. A statement says Hughes was part of a crew removing brush and other fuel in an area with many dead trees.

Hughes, originally from Hawaii, had been with California’s Arrowhead Interagency Hotshots for four years and reached the rank of captain.

He’s the second firefighter killed battling the flames near Yosemite. Earlier this month, Braden Varney was killed when the bulldozer he was operating overturned. At least seven other firefighters have been injured since the blaze broke out July 13.

Some evacuations have been lifted but officials say Yosemite Valley will remain closed until August 3.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MANAFORT

Manafort trial to focus on lavish lifestyle, not collusion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The trial of President Donald Trump’s onetime campaign chairman will begin Tuesday in Alexandria, Virginia, and you can expect to hear tales of lavish spending, secret shell companies and millions of dollars of Ukrainian money flowing through offshore bank accounts and into the political consultant’s pocket.

What you probably won’t get are answers to questions about whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin during the 2016 presidential election. In fact, don’t expect to hear any mention of Russia at all.

Paul Manafort’s financial crimes trial is the first one arising from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The trial will center on his Ukrainian consulting work and only briefly touch on his involvement with the president’s campaign. But the broader implications remain.

TRUMP-MEDIA

New York Times publisher and Trump meet to discuss coverage

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — The publisher of The New York Times says he told President Donald Trump in a meeting at the White House that his anti-press language is “not just divisive but increasingly dangerous.”

A.G. Sulzberger says he told Trump he was concerned about the president’s labeling of journalists as the “enemy of the people” and warned that such “inflammatory language is contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence.”

Sulzberger said Sunday that he didn’t ask Trump at their July 20 meeting to soften his attacks on the Times. Trump regularly derides the paper as the “failing New York Times.”

Sulzberger says he “implored” Trump to reconsider his broader attacks on journalism, calling them “dangerous and harmful to our country.”

Trump tweeted Sunday about the meeting.

CAMBODIA-ELECTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: US regrets flawed Cambodian vote, weighs options

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The U.S. government says it regrets that Cambodia’s election was flawed and will consider its responses to the outcome and other setbacks to democracy and human rights in the Southeast Asian country.

The long-ruling party of Prime Minister Hun Sen won Sunday’s vote in a widely expected result after the only credible opposition party was dissolved last year by a court ruling.

The statement from the White House press secretary’s office cited the exclusion of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, restrictions on activists, and threats against non-voters as setbacks to democracy and a disenfranchisement of voters.

It said the U.S. would consider measures including expanding on visa restrictions that were announced in December. Cambodian exiles have argued for travel bans on top Cambodian officials, a move intended to punish the leaders without hurting the Cambodian people.

SPORTS-SOCIAL FALLOUT

Old ballplayer tweets highlight team fears of social media

Publicist Lauren Walsh recalls how she dealt with a football player who had offensive Facebook posts years before he prepared for the NFL draft.

She went through his whole social media history, taking down anything that even raised an eyebrow.

MLB pitchers Sean Newcomb and Josh Hader are just the latest high-profile athletes to burn themselves with reckless social media posts as they apologize for racist, sexist and homophobic tweets.

Newcomb’s tweets came to light Sunday during what should have been a career highlight as the Braves starter nearly threw a no-hitter against the Dodgers.

The trend touches many young athletes with millions of posts from thousands of athletes who’ve been online since they were kids.

The mistakes by Hader and Newcomb will be discussed by athletic departments, professional teams, agents and handlers looking to protect themselves and their players. And vetting is expected to get more rigid as teams evaluate multimillion-dollar investments.

AP-US-POLICE-SHOOTING-MINNEAPOLIS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Minneapolis mayor calls fatal shooting ‘tragic’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the fatal shooting of a black man in the city was “tragic,” but he’s refusing to comment on newly released body camera video from the officers who shot the man.

The city released the video footage Sunday night in the June 23 shooting of 31-year-old Thurman Blevins. The shooting is being investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Frey says Blevins’ family watched the video about an hour before it was released. Blevins’ family and other community members had pushed for the prompt release of the footage, and Frey had pledged to do so as soon as possible. Video from past high-profile police shootings in Minnesota has usually not been released until after long investigations by the BCA.

Frey says he knows “there’s a lot of pain” in the city.

GREECE-FOREST FIRE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Greece fire death toll at 91, 25 remain missing

MATI, Greece (AP) — Fire officials in Greece have raised the death toll from a wildfire that raged through a coastal area east of Athens to 91 and reported that 25 people are missing six days after blaze.

Before the national fire service updated the official number of fatalities Sunday night, it had stood at 86. Greek officials previously had not provided a tally of the people reported missing.

The fire sped flames through the village without warning on July 23. A database maintained by the Centre for the Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters in Brussels shows it as the deadliest wildfire in Europe since 1900.

The vast majority of victims died in the fire itself, though a number drowned in the sea while fleeing the flames.

Dozens of volunteer divers, some of them retired Navy Seals, kept searching the sea on Sunday looking for the bodies of more possible victims.

1:15 P.M.

Hundreds of people have attended a memorial service in the Greek seaside resort of Mati for the dozens who perished in a wildfire that devastated the area.

Bishop Kyrillos presided over Sunday’s service at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, six days after the fire swept through and killed at least 86 people.

Kyrillos said the community is mourning the loss of family, neighbors and friends.

In a message read out during the service, the Church’s Holy Synod said the burden of responsibility weighs upon everyone to avoid actions that hinder the protection of the environment.

Dozens of volunteer divers kept searching the sea off Mati on Sunday looking for the bodies of other possible fire victims. Hundreds fled into the sea on July 23 to escape the flames.

FATAL SHOOTING-NEW ORLEANS

Police say 3 killed, 7 injured in New Orleans shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three people have been killed and seven others injured following a shooting in New Orleans.

City police spokesman Aaron Looney says in a statement the shooting happened Saturday night on the 3400 block of Claiborne Avenue, about 3 miles (4.83 kilometers) from the French Quarter.

The injured victims have been taken to a hospital, though their conditions were not immediately known. No suspect was in custody.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement: “There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our City when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, & we have had more than enough. Three more lives — gone. It has to end. It’s unacceptable anywhere.”

No further information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

BRAVES-NEWCOMB’S TWEETS

Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb apologizes for offensive tweets

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb has apologized for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager.

The 25-year-old Newcomb spoke Sunday after nearly pitching a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Major League Baseball said it is aware of the situation and will have Newcomb take part in diversity training.

Earlier this month, Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader apologized after offensive tweets from his past came to light on the night he pitched in the All-Star Game. MLB said the 24-year-old Hader will be required to go through sensitivity training and participate in diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Newcomb’s tweets were sent in 2011 and 2012, when he was 18. He called the social media posts “some stupid stuff” and said, “I didn’t mean anything by it.”

Atlanta’s clubhouse had already closed to the media after he answered questions about his career-best moment, a 4-1 victory in which he came within one strike of pitching a no-hitter. Newcomb said he saw mentions of the tweets on his phone and that it was his idea for a Braves official to bring reporters back into the locker room so he could address the subject.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

TRUMP

Trump: There are ‘consequences’ for illegal border crossing

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump says there are “consequences when people cross our Border illegally” and claims many who do so are “using children for their own sinister purposes.”

Trump’s tweet Sunday came several days after the government said more than 1,800 children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border have been reunited with parents and sponsors after a federal judge ordered the reunions. Hundreds of children still remain separated.

Following a day of relative silence on Twitter, Trump says: “Please understand, there are consequences when people cross our Border illegally, whether they have children or not – and many are just using children for their own sinister purposes.”

He also says Congress must fix “the DUMBEST & WORST immigration laws anywhere in the world!” and urges voters to “Vote ‘R'” in November.

