Train strikes car outside Atlanta, killing 3 women

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 5:36 am 07/31/2018 05:36am
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Three women in a car struck by a train outside Atlanta have died, and a fourth remains hospitalized.

South Fulton police Lt. Derrick Rogers tells news outlets that the Monday afternoon crash involved a CSX train on Buffington road at the intersection with Roosevelt Highway.

Two women were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third died at a hospital. The condition of the fourth women has not been released.

CSX issued a statement thanking local emergency personnel for a swift response. The company didn’t indicate there were injuries to anyone on board the train.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

The women’s identities have not been released.

National News
