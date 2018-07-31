202
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 2:43 pm 07/31/2018 02:43pm
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 29, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Ready Player One

2. I Feel Pretty

3. Molly’s Game

4. Rampage (2018)

5. A Quiet Place

6. You Were Never Really Here

7. Blockers

8. Life of the Party (2018)

9. Super Troopers 2

10. The Equalizer

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Billionaire Boys Club

2. Beirut

3. Disobedience

4. Flower

5. Hot Summer Nights

6. Ghost Stories

7. Cedar Rapids

8. Damascus Cover

9. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

10. Midnight Sun

500