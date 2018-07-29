202
Home » National News » Phoenix man arrested in…

Phoenix man arrested in fatal stabbing of grandmother

By The Associated Press July 29, 2018 7:06 pm 07/29/2018 07:06pm
Share

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in a Phoenix suburb say a man fatally stabbed his 81-year-old grandmother because he was tired of caring for her.

Chandler police say 30-year-old Brandon Smith is being held on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder. It was unclear Sunday if he had a lawyer.

According to charging documents, Smith punched Helen Smith in the face first and she fell unconscious before he “decided to end her life.”

Police say Smith cut his grandmother’s neck with a kitchen knife when she was in the bathtub. He says she was suffering from dementia.

Officers called to an apartment complex about 3:30 a.m. Sunday found Helen Smith already dead.

Chandler is about 22 miles (35 kilometers) east of Phoenix.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500