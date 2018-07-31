202
Home » National News » New England and Canadian…

New England and Canadian leaders prepare to meet in Vermont

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 2:25 pm 07/31/2018 02:25pm
Share

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont will be the site of next month’s annual meeting of the New England Governors and the Eastern Canadian premiers.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will host the event, which is scheduled for Aug. 12-14, in Stowe.

Regional trade and energy issues are expected to be among the topics discussed.

The meeting will take place while the governments of the United States, Canada and Mexico are renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Officials from the New England states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont and the Canadian provinces of Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Labrador/Newfoundland have met regularly since 1973 to address cross-border interests.

It’s unclear how many of the top executives from the 11 jurisdictions will be in attendance.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500