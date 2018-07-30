202
Home » National News » Judge named to sort…

Judge named to sort out redactions in clergy abuse report

By The Associated Press July 30, 2018 5:27 pm 07/30/2018 05:27pm
Share

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The judge who presided over Jerry Sandusky’s child molestation trial will help figure out what can be made public in a grand jury’s report into child sexual abuse in six Pennsylvania Roman Catholic dioceses.

The state Supreme Court on Monday has named McKean County Judge John Cleland to serve as special master.

The court has ordered the release of the report, but says names and other identifying information will have to be blacked out regarding priests and others who are challenging the report’s accuracy and fairness as it pertains to them.

If there aren’t any disputes about the redactions, the report will be made public Aug. 8.

The report focuses on allegations of child sexual abuse, and the Supreme Court says it identifies more than 300 “predator priests.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500