202
Home » National News » Iowa mom convicted in…

Iowa mom convicted in girl’s antidepressant overdose death

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 7:06 am 07/31/2018 07:06am
Share

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A western Iowa woman who authorities say gave unprescribed antidepressants to her 8-year-old daughter has been found guilty of child endangerment causing death.

A judge who handed down his verdict Monday to Misty Frazier, of Glenwood. Sentencing is set for Aug. 23.

The judge found Frazier not guilty of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and of a prescription drug violation.

Prosecutors say an autopsy showed the girl, Kathleen Tafta, died in October 2016 of an overdose of the antidepressant amitriptyline, commonly sold under the brand name Elavil.

Police say the child did not have a prescription for that medication.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500