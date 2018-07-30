202
Home » National News » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press July 30, 2018 5:04 pm 07/30/2018 05:04pm
Share

Technology stocks tumbled for the third day in a row Monday as a sharp reversal for some of Wall Street’s recent favorites worsened. Major U.S. indexes skidded.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 sank 16.22 points, or 0.6 percent, at 2,802.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 144.23 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,306.83.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 107.41 points, or 1.4 percent, to 7,630.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks retreated 10.21 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,653.13.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 128.99 points, or 4.8 percent.

The Dow is up 587.61 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 726.61 points, or 10.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 117.62 points, or 7.7 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500