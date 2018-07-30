202
Ex-nurse convicted of manslaughter in diabetic inmate death

By The Associated Press July 30, 2018 8:33 pm 07/30/2018 08:33pm
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi jail nurse has been convicted of manslaughter in the death of a diabetic inmate who went a week without insulin.

The Sun Herald reports a Warren County judge sentenced Carmon Sue Brannan on Monday to 15 years in prison.

Brannon testified she thought 28-year-old William Joel Dixon of Lucedale was undergoing drug withdrawal the week before his death in 2014 in the George County jail.

Her trial followed a mistrial earlier this year.

During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Cherie Wade said when jailers asked Brannan to check on Dixon, she glanced into his cell and said, “I don’t have time for him.”

Dixon had been arrested on DUI, drug and child endangerment charges after police found him passed out in a car with two children inside.

