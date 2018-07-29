Emma Stone, Jonah Hill star in new ‘fever dream’ comedy

202
By The Associated Press July 29, 2018 5:53 pm 07/29/2018 05:53pm
FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Emma Stone arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Emma Stone plays Annie Landsberg and Jonah Hill plays Owen Milgrim in "Maniac," about a radical kind of pharmaceutical treatment with no complications or side-effects whatsoever. Things do not go as planned. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Jonah Hill and Emma Stone are starring in a new TV series that tackles sensitive issues of mental illness and the pharmaceutical industry.

The Netflix series, a black comedy titled “Maniac,” follows two participants of a murky late-stage pharmaceutical drug trial.

Hill plays a man diagnosed with schizophrenia, while Stone plays a woman fixated on broken relationships.

Both sign up to test a mysterious pill believed to cure anything about the mind, but things do not go as planned.

Cindy Holland, vice president of Netflix original series, announced its debut date, Sept. 21, during a panel at the Television Critics Association’s summer meeting.

Holland called “Maniac” a “thought-provoking, fever dream of a show.”

The actors starred opposite each other in the 2007 teen comedy “Superbad.”

